U.S. proposes coalition to counter Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea

The United States announced plans Monday to spearhead an international maritime coalition responding to escalating attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Speaking during a visit to Israel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes are “reckless, dangerous, and violate international law.”

He convened Middle East officials for virtual talks Tuesday on the crisis.

The Houthis claim recent assaults on vessels, including Norwegian and Singaporean-linked cargo ships, serve to pressure Israel over Gaza fighting. But most ships have no Israel ties.

Global firms like BP and Maersk now avoid the strategic waterway.

ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE / AFP Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea

“This is not just a US issue,” said Sec. Austin, who earlier visited regional U.S. Navy 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. “This is an international problem, and it deserves an international response.”

The Houthis also agreed to mediation efforts led by Oman to safeguard Red Sea shipping lines, while Austin still pressed Tehran to stop assisting rebel attacks overall.