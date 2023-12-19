UK joins new U.S.-Led force protecting Red Sea shipping

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the attacks represent an "unacceptable threat to the global economy" that requires unified action

The UK has deployed the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond to support a newly announced American-spearheaded 10-nation naval coalition safeguarding commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The international task force, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, aims to deter escalating attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting vessels around the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait.

HMS Diamond arrived in the region over the weekend and has already downed a Houthi drone.

ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE / AFP

The British deployment joins other UK ships that have long helped secure passage through the nearby Gulf and Red Sea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government expressed confidence the naval coalition can prevent future assaults on global shipping.