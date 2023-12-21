UK's Cameron pushes for Gaza ceasefire during visit to Egypt

"Everything that can be done must be done to get aid into Gaza, to help people in the desperate situation that they're in"

Visiting Egypt on Thursday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called for a sustainable ceasefire to end months of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. He stressed the need for aid access to the desperate humanitarian situation.

"I want this conflict to end as soon as possible," Cameron said alongside his Egyptian counterpart.

Cameron said reaching arrangements for stability and talks is paramount. He plans to visit an Egyptian coordination point for assisting Gazans during his regional tour showing UK engagement on the conflict.

"What we need is a sustainable ceasefire where Hamas is no longer able to threaten Israel with rockets and with terrorism, and where the fighting can stop and the talks about how we have a long-term solution" can take place, Cameron said.

"Everything that can be done must be done to get aid into Gaza, to help people in the desperate situation that they're in."

Miri Shimonovich/ Foreign Ministry of Israel

Cameron earlier on Thursday met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, after a visit to Jordan.

Cairo is a long-standing mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and oversees the only border crossing into the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel.

Cameron also discussed during the press conference the attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels against shipping in the Red Sea.

ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE / AFP

"It will be damaging to Egypt, damaging to Britain, damaging to the whole world if there are to be repeated attacks on shipping," Cameron said.

"We really must see an end to these threats."