Turkish commission to meet next week to discuss Swedish NATO bid

Erdogan, seeking military and political concessions, was earlier quoted saying the membership bid and the U.S. F-16 fighter jet sale to Turkey 'are linked'

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission will sit down again on Tuesday to consider Sweden's NATO membership bid, parliament's website showed on Friday, a first step necessary for ratification.

Sweden and Finland asked to join NATO last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But NATO member Turkey raised objections over what it said was the two countries' protection of groups that Ankara deems terrorists.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said on Tuesday that Sweden's NATO membership bid and United States' F-16 fighter jet sale to Turkey "are linked", and that President Joe Biden had promised to get Congress to secure the F-16 sale if Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid.

Turkey asked in October 2021 to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and 79 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

Biden's administration backs the $20 billion sale, but there have been objections in the Congress over Turkey delaying Sweden's NATO entry and concerns over its human rights record.

"AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE"

Sweden and Finland both expressed the will to join NATO back in May 2022, shortly after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. While Finland's accession occurred in April 2023, Sweden has faced stronger resistance, primarily from Turkey.

Stockholm did lift the arms embargo and passed an "antiterrorism law" banning participation in terrorist organizations - including theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as requested by Ankara.

However, Erdogan attempted to gain more concessions out of the critical situation in January when he demanded that 130 people - not 33 as originally requested - were to be extradited from Sweden.

Arif ALI / AFP

The talks were stopped when a far-right Swedish-Danish politician burnt the Quran outside Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm in January 2023.

