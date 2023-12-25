Kremlin critic Navalny found in Siberia after weeks of no-contact with team

Navalny was found in remote prison, the "Polar Wolf" colony, known for its stringent conditions and is designated for detainees convicted of serious crimes

In a recent update on the whereabouts of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his team announced on December 25 that he is alive and currently being held in a penal colony in Siberia.

Navalny's team had lost contact with him since December 6 when he was transferred from his previous prison. The revelation brings relief to those who have been following Navalny's case closely, although concerns about his well-being and the conditions of his detention persist.

Kira Yarmysh shared the news on the Telegram messaging app, stating that Navalny's lawyer had seen him that day and confirmed his well-being.

The opposition leader, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been in prison since 2021. The lack of communication and information about his whereabouts had raised alarm among his supporters and the international community.

According to Yarmysh, Navalny has been moved to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, situated in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District in northern Russia.

This facility, commonly known as the "Polar Wolf" colony, is renowned for its stringent conditions and is designated for detainees convicted of serious crimes. The remoteness of the location poses challenges for those seeking to access the prison, including Navalny's legal team, making it difficult to monitor his well-being closely.

The United States, responding to the news of Navalny's location, expressed relief but maintained deep concerns about his welfare and the conditions he faces in the "Polar Wolf" colony. The international community has been closely watching Navalny's case, with human rights organizations and foreign governments consistently advocating for his fair treatment and release.