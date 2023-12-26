U.S. retaliates in Iraq after 3 troops wounded in attack

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin stated that the U.S. 'will not hesitate to take necessary action' defending the nation, its troops and interests

The U.S. military overnight reported conducting retaliatory precision airstrikes in Iraq. Iraq's security services reported at least one killed and 24 wounded in strikes on pro-Iran sites on the same day.

Baghdad condemned the strike calling it "clear hostile act."

The incident followed a one-way drone attack carried out by the Iran-backed militias that wounded three U.S. troops, according to the official statement. Officials stated that the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups claimed responsibility for the attack. One service member is said to be in critical condition after the attack.

The NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson commented on the incident: "Early this morning in northern Iraq, U.S. military personnel were targeted by a one-way attack drone. The attack wounded three U.S. service-members, one critically. The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack."

"These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces," stated General Michael Erik Kurilla, chief of U.S. Central Command.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said in his statement: "The President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority."

He added: "While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities."