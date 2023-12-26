West's attempt at reconciliation follows backlash last year over repeated bigoted remarks leading brands to abandon him

Rapper Kanye West issued an apology on Instagram on Tuesday to the Jewish community after sparking outrage for going on an anti-Semitic rant referencing Hitler at a recent album launch event in Las Vegas.

His post read in Hebrew: "I sincerely apologize for any ‘unintended outburst’ caused by my words or actions...It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

West's attempt at reconciliation follows backlash last year over repeated bigoted remarks leading brands to abandon him. The rapper is reportedly set to launch a new album, but has had trouble finding a home for it due to labels distancing themselves from the controversial figure.

It also comes shortly after West donned a Ku Klux Klan-esque hood at a Miami listening party, and after incendiary claims by an Israeli MMA fighter to have stenciled the musician's name on an artillery shell over past comments.

Haim Gozali took credit online for labeling munitions with West's name along with Muslim UFC stars, reigniting discussions around provocative tactics amid the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

He called out West for purportedly “not liking Jews” while admitting to reciprocated animus against the celebrity.

West has previously shown interest in the Middle East conflicts and recited anti-Jewish lyrics at recent performances.