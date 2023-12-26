American actor and comedian Brett Gelman visits Israel for the third time during its war against Hamas to partake in 'Eretz Nehederet' show

American actor and comedian of Jewish origin Brett Gelman on Tuesday arrived in Israel to pay a solidarity visit for the second time during the Israel-Hamas war and to participate in the famed Israeli parody show 'Eretz Nehederet' (from Hebrew - 'Wonderful Country').

The special skit of 'Eretz Nehederet' will be in English - as it was when another American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport visited Israel.

Gelman is an outspoken supporter of Israel on social media and in real life. Back in November, he was among the first speakers at the 'March for Israel' rally in Washington D.C. that gathered 300,000 participants.

Speaking at the i24NEWS studio in late November, Gelman said that his stance on the Israel-Hamas war, while bringing him "overwhelming gratitude" from Israeli people, has resulted in a lot of hate from the public in the U.S.: "Nobody can accuse me of doing this for popularity. But I don’t care, what's the point of popularity if you don't have a soul, don't have integrity."

The actor has also condemned spiking antisemitism across the U.S. In on of his posts on Instagram, he addressed the audience: "To you who have been pushing this false antisemitic narrative for years - Jewish and Palestinian blood and trauma are in your hands!"

