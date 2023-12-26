Russian opposition leader Navalny 'fine' after 20-day transfer to penal colony

Navalny disclosed his arrival at the Arctic penal colony in the village of Kharp on Saturday and a subsequent visit from his lawyer on Monday

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny assured supporters on Tuesday that he is "fine" following a 20-day transfer to a penal colony situated beyond the Arctic Circle, which he described as "pretty exhausting."

After more than two weeks with his whereabouts unknown, Navalny's supporters confirmed on Monday that the Kremlin critic had been transferred to the penal colony in Russia's far north and had a visit from his lawyer.

In a statement shared on X, Navalny wrote, "Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm relieved that I've finally made it." He maintained a positive demeanor, humorously referring to himself as "Santa Claus" due to his wintry attire and beard.

Expressing concerns for Navalny's well-being, the U.S. State Department stated its ongoing apprehension regarding the conditions of his detention, deeming it unjust.

Navalny, a key figure in massive anti-government protests, was imprisoned in 2021 after surviving an assassination attempt by poisoning. Until recently, he was held at the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, approximately 155 miles east of Moscow.

In August, a court extended his sentence to 19 years on extremism charges and ordered his transfer to a harsher "special regime" prison, typically housing high-risk inmates. His current facility, however, does not fall under the "special regime" classification, although such a prison exists in the same area.

A noticeable difference in Navalny's current detention is the prolonged duration for letters to reach him, as they now rely on regular postal services rather than email.

The timing of Navalny's transfer, coinciding with Russia's upcoming presidential election, has raised concerns among allies, with many Kremlin critics being imprisoned or fleeing the country.

Sharing updates on X, Navalny disclosed his arrival at the Arctic penal colony in the village of Kharp on Saturday and a subsequent visit from his lawyer on Monday.

In Russia, inmate transfers can be long, with prisoners transported via trains to distant facilities, reminiscent of the Soviet-era Gulag system.

"I didn't expect anyone to find me here before mid-January," Navalny remarked, revealing limited glimpses of his surroundings, such as a snow-covered adjacent cell used as a yard and observing large, beautiful shepherd dogs in the area.

Kharp is expected to experience temperatures as low as minus 26 degrees Celsius in the forthcoming days.