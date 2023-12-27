Threatening letter emerges after explosion near Israeli embassy in India

The letter found at the scene lambasted "Zions" and invoked resistance on behalf of Allah

After an apparent explosion rattled the area near Israel's embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, officials have announced the discovery of a note wrapped in an Israeli flag that cited "revenge" for actions in Gaza against Palestinians.

The letter found at the scene lambasted "Zions" and invoked resistance on behalf of Allah. No injuries were reported so far in the suspected attempted attack.

Indian authorities are still investigating the incident as a potential terror attack. No trace of explosive materials were found, indicating a possible chemical detonation method.

Surveillance footage under review showed two unknown individuals approaching the location shortly before the blast. The development comes as Israel warns of retaliation from arch-rivals like Iran for an alleged Israeli-attributed assassination in Syria.

(SANA via AP, File)

Security around Israeli and Jewish facilities in India has increased.

It remains unclear who might be responsible for the embassy road scare.