U.S. sees 'no credible civilian justification' for Iran's increased uranium enrichment

'Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran as well as Iran-backed militant groups' across the region, said U.S. State Department

Following the reports of Iran's accelerated uranium enrichment from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.S. State Department spokesperson on Tuesday stated that Washington is "greatly concerned" by the report. Iran has "no credible civilian justification for enrichment up to 60%," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran as well as Iran-backed militant groups and Iran’s proxies continue their dangerous and destabilizing activities in the region."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739813547197026513 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This includes the latest drone attack against U.S. personnel in Iraq, Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea as well as Iran’s latest armed-drone attack against a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean."

The statement referred to a series of attacks against the U.S. troops across the Middle East. Most recently, on Tuesday, three U.S. members of services were wounded in a one-way drone attack carried out by the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, with one soldier reported in critical condition.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739717862338470265 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Atomic watchdog on Tuesday reported that Tehran returned to enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at the sites in Fordow and Natanz.

Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday stated there was "nothing new" in the IAEA reports. "We are doing the same activities according to the rules," Eslami was quoted as saying.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• Hezbollah anti-tank missile hits church in northern Israel, injuring 9 IDF soldiers, 1 civilian >>

• 2 explosions occurred near ship in Red Sea off coast of Yemen>>

• U.S. retaliates in Iraq after 3 troops wounded in attack >>