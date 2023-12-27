The controversial appointment follows last week's UNSC resolution calling for aid delivery to the Strip 'at scale'

Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' outgoing Finance Minister, will be the new key humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for the Gaza Strip, the United Nations (UN) announced on Wednesday.

"In this role she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments for Gaza," read the statement.

"This appointment was made by the Secretary-General in response to the Security Council’s requests. We very much hope that all relevant member states will work with Ms. Kaag in a spirit of cooperation," said Guterres’ spokesperson.

Kaag is married to Anis al-Qaq who served as a deputy Minister under Yasser Arafat in the 1990s and as the Palestinian representative to Switzerland.

While the new humanitarian coordinator has held "a wide range of senior positions in the United Nations system," Kaag has been involved in controversies related to Israel.

Namely, her Ministry paid salary to the murderers of Rina Shnerb. In 2019, the young woman was killed by a roadside bomb while hiking in the West Bank. Netherlands later suspended aid to the group that employed suspected Palestinian terrorists.

Additionally, Kaag previously commented on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies saying that his “way is of soundbites with racist, demagogic overtones about the Palestinian peace partner, his Arab peace partner, who are being sidelined.”

