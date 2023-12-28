Russia's Roscosmos and NASA extend ISS collaboration until 2025

According to Roscosmos, an agreement has been solidified to extend cross-flights, allowing crews of different nationalities to travel on a single spacecraft

In a rare display of continued cooperation amidst geopolitical tensions, Russia and the United States have pledged to uphold joint efforts in delivering crews to the International Space Station (ISS) until at least 2025.

The decision, announced by Russia's Roscosmos on Thursday, highlights the partnership in space exploration despite the strains in bilateral relations due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to Roscosmos, an agreement has been solidified to extend cross-flights, allowing crews of different nationalities to travel on a single spacecraft, until 2025. The mutual commitment is aimed at ensuring the ISS's overall reliability and operational continuity.

The agreement specifies that at least one representative from Roscosmos will be present on the Russian segment, while NASA will have a counterpart on the American segment.

The ISS, launched in 1998, emerged during a period of heightened cooperation between the U.S. and Russia after the Cold War's Space Race.

While the current commitment from the ISS partners—comprising the U.S., Russia, Europe, Canada, and Japan—extends only until 2024, American officials have expressed their intent to prolong operations until 2030.

Notably, Russia's initial plan, announced in April, intended to utilize the ISS until 2028, indicating a shift from a previous announcement to exit the space station after 2024.