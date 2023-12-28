U.S. to provide up to $250 mln in arms, equipment to Ukraine - Blinken

The announcement comes as Congress is stalled on joint aid bill for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs

The U.S. will provide up to $250 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine in the final package of aid this year to help Kyiv in its war with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide another $61 billion in aid to Ukraine as well as $14 billion for Israel amid the nation's war against Hamas, but Republicans are refusing to approve the assistance without an agreement with Democrats to tighten security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The White House has warned that without the additional appropriation U.S. aid will run out by the end of the year for Ukraine's fight to retake territory occupied by Russian forces since it invaded in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "Over the course of this year, the U.S. has provided 34 military aid packages worth over $24 billion. 'Patriots,' 'Abrams,' armored vehicles, ATACMS, DPICM, air defense, missiles, artillery rounds, mine clearing capabilities, and other critical equipment."

"We will always be grateful for all of this support," he concluded.

Blinken said the latest aid package included air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.

Congress has approved more than $110 billion for Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but it has not approved any funds since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in January 2023.

