Russian journalist reports being assaulted in Moscow hate attack

i24NEWS and agencies
Police officers stand next to their car in an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
Police officers stand next to their car in an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia.

Lobkov shared images revealing his injuries, showcasing a bloodied nose and hand

Pavel Lobkov, an openly gay former presenter on Russia's independent TV Rain channel, said on Saturday that he had been physically assaulted in what he described as a hate-driven attack near a park in central Moscow.

Taking on Facebook, Lobkov shared images revealing his injuries, showcasing a bloodied nose and hand. Alongside the photos, he wrote, "The broken face of a 'faggot' beaten up in a courtyard on Patriarch's Ponds."

OLGA MALTSEVA (AFP/File)
Russia's LGBT Sport Federation will work during the World Cup with anti-discrimination network FARE, which said it had sought reassurances from local authorities that the locations would be properly protected

The incident reportedly took place near Patriarch's Ponds, an upscale residential district with a prominent pond and garden, situated approximately a 35-minute walk from Red Square.

Lobkov's social media post did not provide further details about the attack, and at present, there's no immediate verification of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dmitry Serebryakov (AFP/File)
Russian riot policemen detain a LGBT rights activist during an unauthorized gay rights rally in central Moscow on May 30, 2015

This incident occurs amidst heightened tensions following Russia's top court's recent designation of the "international LGBT movement" as extremist. 

Human rights organizations have cautioned that this move could signify a broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ communities in Russia.

