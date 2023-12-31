'Anti-imperialist' author, documentary maker John Pilger dead at 84

Celebrated for revealing the horrific aftermath of Pol Pot's regime, in later years Pilger has relaxed his critique of dictatorships, embracing Putin and Assad

Author and documentary filmmaker John Pilger died aged 84 on Saturday, his family announced. The Australian-born British firebrand was best known as a champion of left-wing causes, whose truculent critique of U.S. and NATO policy led him to embrace such regime as Vladimir Putin's in Russia and Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741427968797225081 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A statement posted to his account on X social network read “It is with great sadness the family of John Pilger announce he died yesterday 30 December 2023 in London aged 84.

“His journalism and documentaries were celebrated around the world, but to his family he was simply the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad and partner. Rest In Peace.”

Tributes poured in from Roger Waters and other fellow travellers, including Julian Assange's spouse Stella.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741438218636042686 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741424632371020052 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

One of his best-known early efforts was Year Zero (1979), documenting the devastating aftermath of Pol Pot's dictatorial regime in Cambodia; in later years, however, his stance on dictatorial regimes appeared to soften. His statements on Russia's invasion of Ukraine were widely slammed as mere dissemination of Kremlin's campaign of disinformation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1497560700125790209 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

His 2002 documentary "Palestine is Still the Issue" follows in the well-trodden far-left tradition that champions Palestinian political maximalism and terrorist violence, while gleefully demonizing the world's only Jewish state as a wanton oppressor, equating Zionism with "imperialism."