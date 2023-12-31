English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Welcoming 2024: a global spectacle of New Year preparations and celebrations

i24NEWS
5 min read
New Year's fireworks light up the night sky
New Year's fireworks light up the night skyIshara Kodikara / AFP

New Zealand and Australia were the first countries to celebrate 2024, as the rest of the world prepares

Around the world, nations bring in the New Year with lights, spectacles, and cultural traditions. begin to preparations to bring in. Like every year, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands (Fiji, Wallis and Futuna, Samoa, etc.) were the first to celebrate the New Year at 1 p.m. (Israeli time), followed by Australia at 3 p.m. (Israeli time). 

Here are some highlights as the world prepares for the clock to strike midnight across the continents:

Izhar KHAN / AFP
Fireworks over Sydney Bridge in Australia to mark the New YearIzhar KHAN / AFP
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
Pedestrians pose in front of a New Year 2024 numerals decoration in central Moscow on December 31, 2023, on the eve of the New Year.Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
Sylvain THOMAS / AFP
People take part in a traditional sea bath to mark the New Year's celebrations on a nudist beach in Le Cap d'Agde, southern France, on December 31, 2023.Sylvain THOMAS / AFP
Prakash MATHEMA / AFP
Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire gather to celebrate 'Tamu Lhosar' festival marking the commencement of Gurung new year in Kathmandu on December 31, 2023.Prakash MATHEMA / AFP
Jung Yeon-je / AFP
A woman poses for a photo in front of a 2024 luminous sign before a countdown event to celebrate the New Year in central Seoul on December 31, 2023.Jung Yeon-je / AFP
Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP
Women dance as they celebrate the last day of the year by eating souvlaki, small pieces of meat grilled on a skewer, and dancing on the streets, in the northern city of Thessaloniki on December 31, 2023.Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP
Narinder NANU / AFP
A kitemaker prepares decorative kites at his workshop on the occasion of New Year's Eve in Amritsar, India on December 31, 2023.Narinder NANU / AFP
Jung Yeon-je / AFP
A woman poses for a photo in front of a 2024 luminous sign before a countdown event to celebrate the New Year in central Seoul on December 31, 2023.Jung Yeon-je / AFP

This article received 0 comments