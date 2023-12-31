Welcoming 2024: a global spectacle of New Year preparations and celebrations
i24NEWS
5 min read
New Zealand and Australia were the first countries to celebrate 2024, as the rest of the world prepares
Around the world, nations bring in the New Year with lights, spectacles, and cultural traditions. begin to preparations to bring in. Like every year, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands (Fiji, Wallis and Futuna, Samoa, etc.) were the first to celebrate the New Year at 1 p.m. (Israeli time), followed by Australia at 3 p.m. (Israeli time).
Here are some highlights as the world prepares for the clock to strike midnight across the continents: