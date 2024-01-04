South Africa includes Eyal Golan lyrics as evidence against Israel at ICJ

Israel wants the request rejected and plans to sue Iran and Hamas for genocide, and South Africa for supporting a terrorist group

Last week, South Africa filed a complaint against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague for "genocide."

Among the evidence provided by South Africa to bolster its accusations includes quotes from Israeli personalities, such as ministers, deputies, but also lyrics from singers like Eyal Golan and Kobi Peretz.

The full document of the trial includes various statements by politicians, including those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drawing parallels with the biblical story of Amalek, the hereditary enemy of Israel, and the proposal of Minister Amihai Eliyahou to abandon an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip, with a short subsection is devoted to the "rhetoric of genocide in Israeli society."

This part quotes famous Israeli singer Eyal Golan, who called in an interview to "wipe out Gaza and leave no one there."

Another famous Israeli singer cited is Kobi Peretz, who sings "let their village burn, let Gaza be erased" in one of the videos which has circulated widely on social networks.

An Israeli politicians has said Israel intends to appear at the initial hearing to have the request dismissed . "We do not yet know how we will act if the court issues an order, it is a decision at the political level and we will examine all possibilities," he said.

Israel also plans to sue Iran and Hamas for genocide and South Africa for supporting a terrorist group .