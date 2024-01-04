UK's Cameron demands end to Houthi rebel Red Sea strikes

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron demanded an immediate halt to Houthi rebel attacks on civilian ships transiting the Red Sea's essential Bab al-Mandab Strait on Thursday, warning that consequences await if the assaults continue.

When asked, Cameron declined to specify the precise actions the UK may pursue with allies, but called targeting commercial vessels carrying vital trade “illegal” and not justified by conflicts like Hamas’ war with Israel.

“This is about the freedom of navigation. This is about the ability of ships to carry their cargo,” Cameron asserted during a trip abroad. “The world economy, every economy, will suffer if ships keep coming under attack in this unacceptable way.”

A defiant Iran-backed Houthi insurgency in Yemen has struck vessels over 20 times since October - claiming falsely in most cases that they maintain ties to Israel. The attacks escalated since the rebels vowed solidarity with Hamas.

ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE / AFP

The UK joined the US, Australia and 9 other countries demanding an immediate halt to ship seizures in the narrow passage used for 15 percent of global trade. But the Houthis rejected the appeal, pressing on with aggression that now imperils a vital juncture for international commerce.

Cameron’s unequivocal statements indicate potential readiness to back a multinational armed response. Though he declined elaborating on what actions the UK might take if Houthi strikes targeting civilian and cargo ships continue unabated.