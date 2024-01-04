U.S. Senator Graham: Window for Israel-Saudi deal closes by June

Following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he believes Israel has until June to reach a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia before the opportunity is lost.

The Republican lawmaker said Saudi-Israel ties would not undermine current efforts to militarily "destroy Hamas" in Gaza.

Graham says he will tell Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recognizes the extremist group must not be allowed to survive regional ambitions when the Senator visits Saudi Arabia after Israel.

“The worst thing for the Crown Prince and the GCC and everyone else in the region is for Hamas to survive,” he said.

“There is no way MBS or anyone else can deal with a better future for the Palestinians if Hamas is still there."

Graham said he plans to pitch normalization as key to revamping the Kingdom's reputation in order to attract U.S. business. He admitted current views of Saudi Arabia remain too negative for his constituents.

Graham simultaneously downplayed prospects for U.S. assistance in Gaza post-conflict as long as the Palestinian Authority governs there. He vowed to personally block any aid, saying "I don't trust the PA.”