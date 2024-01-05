English
Germany warns of "very real" Israel-Hezbollah war risk amid border fire

Cross-border violence has flared nearly daily since October, when unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel's south killed over 1,200 people

i24NEWS and agencies
2 min read
Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.
Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Germany expressed alarm on Friday over increasing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah forces on the border with Lebanon, warning that the potential for catastrophic escalation between the rivals remained "very real."  

Cross-border violence has flared nearly daily since October, when unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel's south killed over 1,200 people.  

Ayal Margolin/Flash90
Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and LebanonAyal Margolin/Flash90

Citing the precarious climate, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock heads Sunday to the region, meeting Israeli leadership and Palestinian Authority officials to urge restraint by all combatants.

Without substantive progress towards de-escalation, the country fears miscalculation could quickly plunge the volatile front - now rupturing from the pressure of intersecting Middle East conflicts - into full fire.  

