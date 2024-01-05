Jordan and France drop humanitarian aid into Gaza by air

President Emmanuel Macron of France has announced a joint effort between France and Jordan to deliver crucial aid to civilians and aid workers in Gaza through an innovative and challenging airdrop operation.

Jordan has dropped humanitarian aid into Gaza from the air before, however this was the first joint operation with the French Air Force.

Most of the aid was intended for Jordan's field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

“In a difficult context, France and Jordan delivered aid by air to the population and those aiding them,” Macron shared on social media platform X, emphasizing the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza following three months of conflict.

The French leader's post included a photograph showing an airman standing on the cargo ramp of a military plane, with parachutes visible in the sky below, indicating the successful airdrop.

Macron’s office elaborated on the complexity of the operation, which occurred late Thursday, highlighting the close cooperation and coordination between the French and Jordanian militaries.

The joint effort involved the deployment of C-130 transport planes from both nations, each staffed with mixed French-Jordanian crews. These planes carried a total of seven tonnes of essential “humanitarian and health” aid.

The supplies airdropped by France and Jordan were equipped with systems designed to guide their descent to a Jordanian field hospital operating within Gaza, ensuring the aid reached its intended destination effectively.

The French presidency hailed Thursday’s mission as a demonstration of the feasibility of such operations under challenging circumstances. However, it remains unclear whether this approach will be replicated in the future.

