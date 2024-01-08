Germany allows Eurofighter jet sale to Saudi Arabia, citing security interests

Germany has decided not to veto Saudi Arabia's pursuit of the Eurofighter jet warplane, a move disclosed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The announcement came from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Israel, where she underscored the importance of not hindering a potential deal, particularly for the security of Israel.

The Eurofighter, a collaborative project involving Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain, grants each participating country veto power over sales agreements. Saudi Arabia has been trying to buy the Eurofighter jet war plane for several years, however the purchase was always blocked by Germany.

For example, Germany had previously blocked such deals with Saudi Arabia following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly orchestrated by Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

Baerbock's announcement signals a paradigm shift in Germany's policy, enabling Saudi Arabia to acquire one of the most advanced military aircraft on the market.

"Before October 7th, our team was working very hard on normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which was going to be, we still think there's hope here, to be a stepping stone to get closer to a two-state solution," said U.S. National Security Spokesperson John Kirby. "Now, obviously, the events of October 7th have somewhat derailed that opportunity. Everybody's focused rightly on what's going on in Gaza, but that doesn't mean we're giving up on that."

During her visit to Israel, Baerbock underscored Saudi Arabia's crucial role in safeguarding Israel from pro-Iranian Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, pointing out the interception of missiles launched from Yemen toward Israel.

"Riyadh’s efforts for a better future for the region are a significant contribution by Saudi Arabia towards Israel’s security. It also contributes towards limiting the danger of a large-scale escalation of the situation. For that reason, we do not see the German government opposing British considerations for more Eurofighters for Saudi Arabia," stated Baerbock.