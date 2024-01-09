Corporate Germany calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels

Corporate Germany on Tuesday called on Berlin to provide military support to make the Red Sea safe for container vessels, warning that a prolonged disruption of trade may lead to production hiccups in Europe's top economy.

The comments are the strongest yet by German industry on what supply delays in one of the world's top trading arteries could mean for local companies and businesses that are already suffering from a recession.

Global shippers have diverted vessels to other trading routes following attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi group in Yemen to show their support for Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Going via southern Africa to avoid the Suez Canal costs about $1 million more in fuel costs and adds about 10 days to a trip from Asia to northern Europe. That has stirred concerns about another bout of global inflation as companies pass on the higher costs to consumers.

So far, Germany is not part of an initiative to safeguard the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, led by the United States, aimed at protecting billions of dollars' worth of commerce flowing through the passage. The German Defence Ministry is evaluating a possible participation in the U.S.-led mission, a spokesperson said.

Most recently, an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was reported deployed in the Red Sea earlier on Friday.

The German economy, including global heavyweights like Bayer or Siemens, depend on the smooth flow of global goods, including via the Red Sea, which accounts for the transit of around 10% of Germany's exports and imports.

With a share of 10.7%, Germany has also the biggest share of the container shipping vessels market, according to figures from the German Shipowners' Association.

Niedermark said the tense situation in the Red Sea was leading to uncertainty, delayed ship arrivals and additional costs for German companies.

"Industries that rely on supplies of raw materials or components from Asia are particularly affected by the situation in the Red Sea. We are not yet aware of any disruptions to production, but they cannot be ruled out."

