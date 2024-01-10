Iran has reportedly developed an advanced attack drone, the Shahed-107, aimed at supporting Russia's operations in Ukraine.

Additionally, there are indications that Tehran might be on the brink of providing Russia with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict, according to a new report from Sky News.

According to an informed security source, the Shahed-107, described as an "explosive and reconnaissance" unmanned aerial vehicle, has potentially been offered to Russia. The drone, equipped with technology to detect high-value targets such as advanced rocket systems utilized by Ukrainian forces, represents Iran's significant efforts to support Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.

The source, speaking to Sky News, suggested that Iran's collaboration with Russia extends to the provision of surface-to-surface missiles. The partnership could encompass missiles with ranges exceeding 190 miles, presenting a new dimension to Russia's military capabilities in the conflict.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

These developments have raised concerns among Ukraine and its allies. The Ukrainian side acknowledged the possibility of Iran supplying drones and expressed significant worries about potential deliveries.

The partnership's reliance on drones underscores Russia's strategy, modernizing its aerial capabilities to challenge Ukrainian air defenses and prompting more significant expenditures from the Ukrainian side.

Ukrainian President's office

The Shahed-107, part of the Shahed-101 family of unmanned aerial vehicles, measures approximately 2.5 meters in length with a wingspan of three meters. It is deployable from vehicles and boasts a range of up to 950 miles, offering reconnaissance capabilities that could identify targets along the Ukrainian frontline.

Iranian Army office / AP

Iran reportedly conducted trials involving the Shahed-107 and Shahed-136 drones in collaboration with Russian counterparts at an Iranian airbase, indicating deepening military cooperation between the two nations. However, both Russia's defense ministry and Iran's foreign ministry have yet to respond to these claims.