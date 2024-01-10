Blinken affirms support for path to Palestinian state in tense meeting with Abbas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah not only saw reaffirmation of American support for progress towards a Palestinian state but also reportedly witnessed tense moments and contentious exchanges, as per reports from Sky News.

During their meeting, Blinken reiterated Washington's backing for "tangible steps" towards establishing a Palestinian state, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.

However, according to a Sky News report in Arabic, the conversation between Blinken and Abbas included insults and heated discussions.

The American Secretary of State allegedly demanded reforms in Palestinian government institutions and security mechanisms, to which Abbas responded by suggesting a reevaluation of American policies regarding the Palestinian issue.

Additionally, sources indicated that Blinken pressed for a defined horizon towards achieving a two-state solution. In response, the Palestinian delegation stressed the necessity for a comprehensive timetable, a detailed plan, actionable strategies, and an active initiative from the American side.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Amidst these discussions, Abbas raised concerns about Israel's purported steps aimed at uprooting residents in Gaza, Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem, as per statements from Israeli officials.

He underscored the Gaza Strip's integral role in the envisioned Palestinian state, emphasizing a refusal to cooperate with any Israeli plans that could lead to its division.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

These discussions came in the aftermath of Blinken's talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet, where discussions centered around Israel's conflict with Hamas and steps to bring about the return of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP

Blinken's visit to Israel followed engagements with Washington's Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia. He highlighted these nations' desire for closer relations with Israel but emphasized their insistence on a "practical pathway" to the establishment of a Palestinian state as a condition for further ties.