Houthis say they targeted U.S. ship in Red Sea retaliation strike

Yemen's Houthi rebels alleged Wednesday they orchestrated military strikes against a U.S. ship near the Red Sea to avenge American bombing that killed 10 militants.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree announced in televised remarks that Yemeni forces fired a barrage of missiles, rockets and drones at a "U.S. ship providing support to Israel." He did not elaborate on potential damage inflicted

The supposed assault came after the U.S. took responsibility for an attack eliminating Houthi fighters. It represents the first such Houthi-claimed strike directly targeting an American naval asset over ongoing regional tensions.

British defense minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday the Royal Navy warship HMS Diamond was also potentially targeted in an attack.

"My understanding is that both the ship itself potentially was targeted ... but also that there's a generalized attack on all shipping (in the region)," Shapps said.

Germany strongly condemned the latest attacks, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The attacks "show that the Houthis are clearly focussing on escalation against international merchant shipping and the ships of our partners and allies in the region," the spokesperson said.