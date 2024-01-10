NATO pledges further major military, economic aid to Ukraine

NATO allies in a meeting with Ukraine have made it clear they will continue to provide the country with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid in the face of Russia's almost two-year-old invasion, NATO said on Wednesday.

In a statement after the video conference, NATO added that member states had outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine.

(Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

"NATO strongly condemns Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including with weapons from North Korea and Iran," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"As Moscow intensifies its strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO allies are boosting Ukraine’s air defences."

Ukraine was represented at the online gathering by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Kyiv's air force, and Deputy Interior Minister Oleksii Serhieiev.

AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Russia has intensified attacks over the New Year period and pounded Ukraine's two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, earlier this month in a new wave of heavy air strikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier on Tuesday posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "Regardless of any issues in the world, our measured and determined approach to every need and opportunity will enable us to provide Ukraine's defense forces with everything they require."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744787524512260441 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We also continue working with all partners to both strengthen our air defense and increase pressure on Russia," he added. "World sanctions work, and they work effectively. We already have evidence that the Russian defense industry is slowing down."

Read more stories like this >>

• Iran develops advanced drone for Russia's war in Ukraine - report >>

• Russia claims intercepting UAVs in several southern regions >>

• Over 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather >>