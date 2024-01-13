2 U.S. Navy sailors missing off coast of Somalia

Two U.S. Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the U.S. military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

"The sailors were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the U.S. Central Command said.

The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

While the details of the incident remain unclear, it came as the tensions around the nearby Gulf of Aden have risen over the past 24 hours. Earlier on Friday, the U.S., together with the United Kingdom and supported by the international coalition, launched massive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The U.S. has been operating more ships in the area over the past two months since the rise of Houthis' activity in the Red Sea region.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed

Meanwhile, in Somalia itself, Al Shabaab terrorist group captured a United Nations (UN) helicopter when it made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the Islamist group earlier on Wednesday.

