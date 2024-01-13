Thousands join Pro-Palestinian march in London, urging ceasefire in Gaza

London witnessed a massive pro-Palestinian march as thousands of people gathered, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Demonstrators, carrying placards bearing the message "ceasefire now," were joined by a giant puppet of Little Amal, a Syrian child refugee, aiming to draw attention to the plight of child refugees.

Organized as part of a global day of action spanning 30 countries, the march traversed from London's commercial centre to Westminster. The Metropolitan Police deployed over 1,700 officers to manage the demonstration, ensuring its peaceful progression.

Despite the predominantly peaceful nature of the march, six individuals were arrested for various alleged offenses, as confirmed by the Metropolitan Police. "Two for offensive placards, one for being in possession of stickers to be used for criminal damage, and the three arrested under the Terrorism Act," the Met announced on social media.

Prior to the march, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor cautioned participants against pushing the limits with placards or chants, emphasizing the potential for arrest. The heavy police presence, including officers from outside London, aimed to maintain order. Flyers distributed to protesters urged them to "keep on the right side of the law."

Protests advocating for Palestinian rights have become a regular occurrence in London, drawing tens of thousands of participants during most weekends. Despite occasional incidents, the majority of these gatherings have remained peaceful.