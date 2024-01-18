NATO launches unprecedented military drills with over 90,000 troops

NATO is set to commence its most extensive military exercise in decades, named Steadfast Defender 2024, with an impressive deployment of approximately 90,000 troops.

The exercise, scheduled to kick off next week, will span several months, concluding in May.

The announcement was made by NATO's top commander, General Chris Cavoli, during a press briefing in Brussels following a two-day meeting of national chiefs of defense.

General Cavoli highlighted the strategic significance of the exercise, stating, "The Alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area by a transatlantic movement of forces from North America."

Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The participating troops will be drawn from NATO member states, showcasing the alliance's collaborative approach to defense preparedness. In a noteworthy inclusion, Sweden will also contribute troops to the exercise, emphasizing the cooperative nature of the security initiatives undertaken by NATO.

Steadfast Defender 2024 is expected to involve a multifaceted scenario, simulating a range of potential security challenges that the alliance might face. The exercise aims to assess the collective defense capabilities of NATO forces and enhance coordination among member nations and partners.