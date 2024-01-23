Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday met with his counterparts from Iran, Lebanon and Turkey ahead of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting scheduled later on Tuesday.

During bilateral meetings, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs are said to have discussed situations in Gaza and Syria as well as "the tense situation" in the Red Sea, the Russian ministry said on Telegram.

With Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Lavrov not only spoke of the Middle Eastern affairs but also discussed the situation in the Black Sea amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749654649806721497 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The officials are also reported to have talked about the Southern Caucasus region that, apart from Georgia, includes Azerbaijan and Armenia - countries involved in a border crisis over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh.

As for the Russia-Lebanon meeting, on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted that the parties discussed the "urgency of finding ways to resolve the issues set in Lebanon's national agenda - without external interference."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749550720553030042 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Details of Lavrov's meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were not stated. Iran's envoy, however, reported asking his Russian counterpart how he was doing, to which the Russia's Foreign Minister replied: "Everything is under control. But we need to figure out under whose."

Jokes aside, Moscow-Tehran relations have been on the rise over the past several months with reports indicating intensified arms trade and other forms of security cooperation as the Russia-Ukraine war is approaching its two-year mark in February.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749561336353227128 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The meetings reflect what Lavrov stated earlier on Thursday when he outlined Russia's closest allies. The list included China, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Other meetings Lavrov held on the sidelines of the UNSC meetings were with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Menteri Luar Negeri and the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734117186338210140 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Iran develops advanced drone for Russia's war in Ukraine - report >>

• Hamas rejects Moscow's request to release hostages 'captured' during Oct 7 attacks >>

• 'Aren't they fools?': Putin says Ukraine's statehood at risk if war continues >>