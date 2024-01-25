Biden urges Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkey - report

The United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday sent a letter to leaders of key Capitol Hill committees saying he intended to begin "the formal notification process for the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Turkey." The process is to start once Ankara finalizes Sweden’s NATO accession process, said Reuters.

On the same day, "the White House sent a letter to members of Congress urging approval of the $20 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Turkey," stated the report citing four U.S. officials.

Biden's letter reportedly asks for the deal approval "without delay," Reuters said citing an unnamed U.S. official.

"President Biden, Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken have been very clear of our support for modernizing Turkey's F-16 fleet, which we view as a key investment in NATO interoperability," said the U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel during a news briefing.

"But beyond that, I'm just not going to confirm or get ahead of proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress."

Turkey, earlier on Wednesday, approved Sweden's NATO membership bid after 20 months of delay. Ankara's completion of the accession requires Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to sign the relevant legislation and Turkey's Official Gazette to publish it.

Biden's letter to the Congress highlights that Erdogan's delay dictated by the quest for political and military concessions, at least partially paid off. Turkey earlier in October 2021 asked to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and 79 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

