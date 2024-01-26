American journalist pre-trial detention extended in Russia

In a closed-door hearing on Friday, a Moscow court extended the pretrial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, until the end of March.

The extension means Gershkovich, 32, will spend at least a year behind bars in Russia, adding to the growing tension between the two nations.

United States Consul General Stuart Wilson attended the hearing at Lefortovo District Court, where authorities cited the classified nature of the criminal case against the American journalist as the reason for the closed-door proceedings.

In a video shared by the state news agency Ria Novosti, Gershkovich was seen listening to the ruling while standing in a court cage, dressed in a hooded top and light blue jeans. Following the decision, he was pictured walking towards a prison van as he left the court.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Gershkovich's detention dates back to March when he was arrested during a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg, a city about 1,200 miles east of Moscow.

Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged that the reporter, "acting on the instructions of the American side," collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of a Russian military-industrial complex enterprise.

Both Gershkovich and The Wall Street Journal firmly deny the espionage allegations, and the U.S. government has declared his detention as wrongful. Notably, Russian authorities have yet to provide any detailed evidence supporting the charges.

(Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

During his end-of-year news conference in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned ongoing dialogue with the United States on bringing Gershkovich and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, back home.

In response to an offer by the Biden administration to secure the release of both men, Putin noted, “We have contacts on this matter with our American partners, there’s a dialogue on this issue. It’s not easy, I won’t go into details right now. But in general, it seems to me that we’re speaking a language each of us understands."

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

While Russia rejected the U.S. offer, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it would only consider a potential swap for Gershkovich after a verdict in his trial. Espionage trials in Russia can extend for more than a year.

Gershkovich's case marks the first instance of an American reporter facing espionage charges in Russia since 1986 when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Gershkovich is currently held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, known for its harsh conditions.