U.S. strikes Houthis in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker

American forces targeted a Houthi position in Yemen on Saturday morning, in response to an attack by the latter on a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden, which was seriously damaged.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, the U.S. military's central command, the operation, launched at 3:45 a.m. local time (00:45 GMT), targeted a Houthi anti-ship missile, ready for deployment in the Red Sea.

The missile in question was considered a direct threat to US destroyers and maritime commercial traffic in the area.

The Iran-backed rebel group, known for its repeated assaults on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, claimed responsibility for the attack on the British oil tanker "Marlin Luanda" on Friday evening, saying the vessel had was hit directly and caught fire.

The Houthis have intensified their maritime attacks since November, launching several missiles and drones at sea, specifically targeting ships associated with Israel, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Faced with these attacks, the United States, often in collaboration with the United Kingdom, has intensified its strikes against Houthi positions, with the aim of curbing their attacks on maritime commerce.

AP Photo

However, these actions have not yet succeeded in completely deterring the rebel group from continuing its offensive operations.