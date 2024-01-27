Judenfrei Holocaust memorials: UN tributes don't mention Jews or Israel

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres sparked outrage on Saturday after publishing a Holocaust Memorial day tribute that omited refererence to Jews or the Jewish state. Neither did the statement by the UN's refugee agency make any reference to the unique nature of Jewish victimhood in the Nazi genocide.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751108018505224693 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Let us never be silent in face of discrimination, and never tolerant of intolerance. Let us speak out for human rights and the dignity of all," Guterres intoned in a video message posted to the X platform. "Let us never lose sight of each other's humanity and never let down our guard."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751239826165162279 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The UN chief had a highly publicized falling out with Israel after the October 7 massacre, which he said "didn't happen in a vacuum," a statement judged by Jerusalem to be an attempt to rationalize the antisemitic atrocities carried out by Hamas.

The Holocaust Memorial Day statement by the UN's refugee agency UNHCR likewise did not contain any reference to the Jewish specificity of the Nazi Holocaust.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751198631904813288 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israeli government spokeman Eylon Levy pointed out the trend in a statement posted by a local council in Britain.