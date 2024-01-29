U.S. and UK jointly sanction Iranian network for targeting dissidents

According to a press release on Monday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in coordination with the United Kingdom, has taken joint action against a network implicated in targeting Iranian dissidents for assassination on behalf of the Iranian regime. This network, led by Iranian narcotics trafficker Naji Ibrahim Sharifi-Zindashti, operates under the direction of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

The Treasury's action is pursuant to Executive Order 13553, which sanctions individuals linked to serious human rights abuses by the Iranian government. The MOIS has been previously designated under this order for human rights abuses and supporting terrorist groups.

Zindashti's network, notorious for its transnational repression tactics, including assassinations and kidnappings, has executed numerous operations across various jurisdictions. Notably, this network has also plotted operations within the United States.

In addition to Zindashti, the United Kingdom is designating Mohammad Reza Ansari, previously sanctioned by OFAC. The actions are part of a broader initiative to counteract the Iranian regime's extended domestic repression tactics on an international scale. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, emphasized the commitment of the U.S. and its allies in combating this threat, particularly on U.S. soil.