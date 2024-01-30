United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Monday that Britain and its allies are considering the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving "irreversible progress" towards a two-state solution to resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The announcement comes as the UK intensifies efforts to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war and ahead of Cameron's visit to Oman on Tuesday.

Cameron emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by the militant group in Gaza, and, significantly, providing the Palestinian people with a clear political horizon.

Speaking at a reception for Arab ambassadors, he stressed the importance of demonstrating to Palestinians that there is a commitment to irreversible progress leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"We have a responsibility there because we should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like; what it would comprise; how it would work," Cameron stated.

"As that happens, we, with allies, will look at the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations. This could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible."

The proposal reflects the ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring about a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cameron is set to embark on his fourth visit to the Middle East, with Oman as his destination on Tuesday.

The primary focus of his visit will be to advocate for stability amid the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and to promote de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, according to statements from the foreign office.

During his visit, Cameron is scheduled to meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, to engage in discussions aimed at diminishing tensions across the region.

A key point on the agenda will be reiterating Britain's commitment to delivering aid to Yemen and outlining the measures taken by the UK to deter Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Cameron's diplomatic efforts extend beyond Oman. In a recent diplomatic tour, he held meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and engaged with politicians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The discussions in Israel emphasized the necessity of a temporary cessation of hostilities to facilitate the release of hostages seized by Hamas terrorist on October 7.

Additionally, Cameron visited Qatar to engage in talks about the situation in Gaza. The overarching theme of his Middle East visits appears to be a concerted effort to foster dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions to mitigate conflicts in the region.

Observers anticipate that the discussions in Oman will shed light on the broader geopolitical landscape, including strategies to address the Houthi threat, promote peace, and ensure the safe passage of international shipping through the Red Sea.