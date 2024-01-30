Russia's new Africa Corps to replace Wagner PMC - report

Russia started recruitment for the Africa Corps - an armed force to replace the Wagner group’s mercenaries in the region, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The report highlights the Kremlin's continuous effort to expand its influence in Africa.

The Africa Corps, which controversially shares the name of Adolf Hitler’s expeditionary force, noted Bloomberg, aims to enlist new recruits and former Wagner fighters by mid-year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750209261097889915 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Corps' Telegram channel claimed earlier in January that its 100 troops were deployed in Burkina Faso - one of the five Russia-friendly countries, the number of which has been growing over the last couple of years. According to the Africa Corps, its 300 soldiers will protect the country's leader, Interim President Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power after the latest coup in September 2022, and its population against the terrorist threat.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750184074981908766 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The African Corps is to replace infamous Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner that was technically disbanded following its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death but reportedly remains active. The Corps is controlled by Russian Ministry of Defense, reported Russian state-controlled media outlet Vedomosti.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694428748836110836 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It may be a rebranding exercise so far but it’s already a great result for the Russians," said Lou Osborn, an analyst at All Eyes on Wagner project, a consortium that tracks the activities of the group and its successor. "Suddenly they’re going from Wagner, which the West put a lot of effort into deterring — new tentacles of the hydra have emerged and it’s now called Africa Corps."

Read more stories like this >>

• Russian Wagner Group will send air defense systems to Hezbollah, U.S. says >>

• Ukrainian special services target Wagner-backed forces in Sudan - report >>

• Chinese firm supplied satellites for intelligence to Russian Wagner Group >>