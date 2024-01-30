UN envoy visits divided Cyprus, explores new talks prospect

Maria Angela Holguin, envoy for the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday visited divided Cyprus, seeking to break years of stalemate in peace negotiations. Cyprus was split after the Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup and remains a source of friction among the fellow NATO military alliance members.

Countless mediation attempts have failed. The last round of UN-sponsored negotiations collapsed in disarray in 2017 over the role of Turkey in a post-settlement Cyprus.

"I come from a country that lived through 50 years of conflict ... I think I can collaborate and do all my best for a good result for Cyprus," Holguin told reporters, referring to the civil war in Colombia that ended in 2016.

Spokesperson for Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides stated: "We reiterated our focus to approach this new phase with sincere political will and positive input to create preconditions for the resumption of talks."

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said after meeting Holguin said: "All the efforts during years of talks to find a solution in a federation basis have yielded no result since the other side does not want to share prosperity and governance with the Turkish side equitably."

Tatar promotes a two-state settlement which is rejected by Greek Cypriots, who cite previously-agreed accords and the UN resolutions that the island reunite under a federal umbrella with a strong central government.

"For there to be a fair, sustainable and lasting agreement in Cyprus, the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots must absolutely be recognised. It is not possible for us to take a step back from this," added Tatar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier in June 2023 reiterated his backing of the two-state solution, demanding for the recognition of northern Cyprus. He also mentioned not ruling out the negotiations renewal.

