Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt confirm joining BRICS

Five of the six countries invited to join the BRICS bloc from January 1 confirmed joining. The list includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Egypt, said South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on Wednesday.

The sixth invited nation - Argentina - reportedly declined the invitation to the developing countries bloc established by China, Russia, India and Brazil in 2009 and joined by South Africa a year after.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752735277960036825 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The BRICS expansion adds economic heft to group and is expected to potentially amplify its declared ambition to become a champion of the Global South.

Russia appears to be some of the most excited initial members. Its Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov earlier on Tuesday was reported saying that expansion of the BRICS will "change the rules of the game."

"Expanded BRICS will contribute to the construction of a new, fairer multipolar world order, which will better reflect the real situation on the international stage."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752732339564696005 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

BRICS summit on the Israel-Hamas war held back in November went relatively unnoticed as the group, 15 years into its existence, still lacks political weight on its own. The Gaza summit was another example of the limitations the organization has, failing to make a joint statement on the Middle Eastern affairs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752737419290673445 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

