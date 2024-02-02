In a potential diplomatic shift, Saudi Arabia is reportedly willing to accept a political commitment from Israel regarding the creation of a Palestinian state, rather than insisting on a more binding agreement.

This move is seen as an attempt to facilitate the approval of a defense pact with the United States before the upcoming presidential election, according to media reports

Months of U.S,-led efforts aimed at persuading Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel and formally recognize the country were halted by Riyadh in October. This decision came amid growing Arab discontent over the war triggered by the October 7 attacks by the Hamas terror group.

Despite the setback, Saudi Arabia is increasingly focused on bolstering its security to counter threats from regional rival Iran. This strategic shift aims to support the kingdom's ambitious economic transformation plan and attract significant foreign investment, according to two regional sources who spoke with Reuters.

Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP

To navigate discussions on recognizing Israel and to revive the stalled U.S. defense pact, Saudi officials have reportedly conveyed to their American counterparts that Riyadh would not insist on concrete steps from Israel towards establishing a Palestinian state.

Instead, the kingdom would be open to accepting a political commitment to a two-state solution, as disclosed by two senior regional sources to Reuters.

While the proposition raises the possibility of a significant regional agreement, observers note that various political and diplomatic challenges could impede progress.