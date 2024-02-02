Norwegian MP proposes UNRWA for Nobel Peace Prize amid global criticism

Norwegian Member of Parliament Asmund Aukrust has sparked controversy by expressing his intention to nominate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This proposal comes at a contentious time for the organization, as it faces widespread criticism globally.

Aukrust defended his decision, citing UNRWA's "long-term effort to provide vital support to Palestine and the wider region." He emphasized that the organization has played a crucial role as the largest humanitarian body in Gaza for decades, serving as a lifeline for millions of Palestinians. The Norwegian MP highlighted UNRWA's enduring commitment over the past 70 years.

The nomination, however, is receiving backlash due to recent events. UNRWA has faced severe criticism worldwide for the alleged involvement of its employees in the October 7 massacre by Hamas in southern Israel. Many countries have announced freezes or cessation of funding to the organization in response to these allegations.

Aukrust, a member of the Norwegian Labor Party and the vice-chairman of the parliament's foreign affairs committee in Oslo, addressed the criticism by stating that he chose to submit UNRWA's candidacy due to "the work it has done over the years" in providing essential support to the Palestinians and the entire region.

The nomination seems to reflect a prevalent sentiment in European public opinion, which views the allegations against UNRWA as part of an Israeli propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting the organization's name.

The controversy deepened as claims emerged that Israel intentionally withheld incriminating information about UNRWA before the involvement of its personnel in the October 7 attacks was revealed.

Some politicians argued that Jerusalem had been aware of the details for weeks but chose not to disclose them to avoid worsening the situation in Gaza.