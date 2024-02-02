U.S. condemns Algeria push for anti-Israel UN action

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday said an anti-Israeli draft Security Council resolution put forward by Algeria could jeopardize "sensitive negotiations" aimed at brokering a hostage deal.

Algeria shared the draft with the 15-member council on Wednesday. It would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. It was not immediately clear if or when Algeria could put the draft resolution to a vote.

"This draft resolution could put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy - derailing the exhaustive, ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages, and secure an extended pause that Palestinian civilians and aid workers so desperately need,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

The United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar last week drafted a proposal for an extended pause in fighting and are awaiting a response from Hamas. The only truce so far lasted only a week in late November.

"If accepted and implemented, this proposal would move all parties one step closer to creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"The council has the obligation to ensure that any action we take in the coming days, increases pressure on Hamas to accept this proposal," she said.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday and briefed him on the status of the talks, said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The Gaza war was triggered by fighters from the Hamas militant group that runs Gaza who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The U.S. and Israel oppose a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.

"We don't see that this resolution adds anything to what we already have, but we worry that the resolution will hurt what we're doing on the ground right now," Thomas-Greenfield said of Algeria's draft text.