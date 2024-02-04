Australian PM investigates UNRWA Oct 7 claims before funding restoration

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed that his government is actively investigating claims that some UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The investigation follows Australia's decision to pause funding to the aid agency last month.

In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp, Albanese stated, "We're examining it, along with other like-minded countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We want that to be resolved."

The prime minister emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the allegations to ensure that all funding is allocated for its intended purpose.

Albanese clarified that the investigation aims to verify the accusations before considering the restoration of funding. He emphasized the importance of directing aid to its designated purpose and expressed concern about the welfare of individuals in Gaza.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

"We don't want people literally starving in Gaza, and the only organization that can provide that support there is UNRWA," he added.

Last week, two members of the Labour party in the New South Wales Parliament, Anthony D'Adam and Stephen Lawrence, urged Foreign Minister Penny Wong to reverse the funding freeze, describing the move as "incredulous." D'Adam, a vocal critic of Israel, had previously signed a letter in December urging Canberra to reevaluate its ties.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

In response to the MPs' plea, NSW Premier Chris Mimms appeared to suggest that the Middle East situation should not be a priority compared to the challenges within New South Wales.

"When we've solved all the problems in New South Wales, then we can move on to the Middle East. But we're a long way from that," Mimms stated in an interview with ABC.