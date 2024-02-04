Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei equates 'Gaza censorship' to Mao's China

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, exiled Chinese artist Ai Weiwei draws a stark comparison between political censorship in the West and the restrictive climate he faced in Mao Zedong's China.

Weiwei, whose exhibition was canceled by the Lisson Gallery in London in November, asserts that the stifling of opinions and perspectives in the West mirrors the repressive environment he grew up in under Mao's rule.

Weiwei's exhibition faced cancellation following his comments on social media regarding the Israel-Hamas war. His now-deleted post suggested a transfer of "guilt around the persecution of the Jewish people" to the Arab world.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754081926963445808 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Furthermore, he noted the influence of the Jewish community in the U.S. across media, finance, and culture, emphasizing a "shared destiny" with Israel due to substantial annual military aid.

Speaking on the state of freedom of expression, Weiwei expressed concern over a pervasive timidity in society, where individuals are hesitant to question or engage in argumentation. He cited instances where individuals faced repercussions, including firings and censorship, for expressing their basic opinions.

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

Weiwei said, "Today I see so many people giving their basic opinions, and they get fired, they get censored. This has become very common."

Drawing parallels with his own experience of growing up under heavy political censorship in China, Weiwei criticized the suppression of differing attitudes in Western universities, media, and various sectors.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung

He described this trend as reminiscent of a "cultural revolution," aiming to silence those with different perspectives.

Weiwei expressed disappointment with Western artists, asserting that many have been "corrupted by capitalism," prioritizing financial gain and fame over defending freedom of expression.