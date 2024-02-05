Abu Dhabi ranked world's safest city

Online database Numbeo ranked Abu Dhabi has been ranked the safest city in the world in 2024 with the overall safety index of 86.8 and the lowest crime rate - 13.1. Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates were ranked fourth, fifth and sixth safest cities respectively.

Tel Aviv was placed on the 41st place with the general safety index estimated as 26.6 and the crime rate of 26.6. Meanwhile, Jerusalem ranked 112th, with the safety index of 63.0 and the crime rate of 37.0.

Numbeo considers crime levels below 20 as very low, between 20 and 40 - as low.

The list's top 10 also includes Taipei in Taiwan, Doha in Qatar, Muscat in Oman, the Hague in the Netherlands, Bern in Switzerland and Munich in Germany.

Abu Dhabi tops the rankings for the eighth consecutive year. The city's police said "this reflects the emirate's global leadership in implementing the best safety standards and improving the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors."

