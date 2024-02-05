Tucker Carlson spotted in Moscow amid rumors of interview with Putin

Conservative polemicist and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson - or someone who looks just like him - was spotted in Moscow, sparking intense speculation over his potential interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A post, published on Telegram by Russian Mash media, included two photos, supposedly showing Carlson at an airport and another - at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater during а ballet performance on Saturday. He was later noticed at a hotel in Moscow, said Russian state-controlled media outlet Izvestia.

Carlson reportedly answered the question about interviewing Putin saying: "Let's see."

Shortly after the reports of Carlson's alleged first visit to Russia, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that although the Kremlin received "dozens" of interview requests from Western media every day, it never agreed due to "[Western] society's Russophobic propaganda.”

Peskov added: "Whether or not Carlson will be among the potential candidates, we’ll have to wait and see. Many foreign journalists come to Russia. We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media."

In August 2023, the Russia Today (RT) editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said Carlson expressed his interest to interview Putin. In September, the journalist said that his plans were thwarted by the U.S. government without specifying any other details.

Carlson has previously published interviews with Argentina’s Javier Milei and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

The report comes as the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its two-year mark. As Ukraine is reportedly running short of weapons, Russian troops are making slow advancements at the frontline in eastern Ukraine.

