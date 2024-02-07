Tucker Carlson confirms rumors of interviewing Russia's Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced an interview with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. In a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, a journalist and a conservative polemicist said it was his job to inform the U.S. public who "has no idea of what's happening" in Eastern Europe, but is "paying for much of it."

"Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they're implicated in," he said citing the U.S. aid to Ukraine as the full-scale war in its territory is about to pass the two-year mark.

Tucker also accused the mainstream media of a pro-Ukraine bias and unwillingness to cover Putin's point of view, saying "not a single western journalist has bothered" to interview Russian President since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The truth is that the Kremlin normally declines such requests, especially from the Western journalists, citing their "Russophobic propaganda," as Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier last week.

However, Tucker is commonly cited on Russian state TV thanks to his opposition to U.S. support for Ukraine and other Russian-friendly narratives.

Meanwhile, two American journalists, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, are currently in jail in Russia for their reporting.

Carlson said the interview would air "unedited" on his website and on X. Having been a primetime host with millions of people tuning in, he was fired from Fox News back in April.

Since parting ways with the channel, Tucker made a point of interviewing populist world leaders on his digital show. His guest list includes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Argentinian President Javier Milei and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rumors of his sit-down with Putin spread earlier on Sunday when Carlson was noticed at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, at an airport and at a hotel in the Russian capital. Previously, when asked if he was visiting Russia to interview Putin, Carlson said: "We'll see."

