Argentinian President Javier Milei's pledge to relocate his country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Hamas and various quarters of the Arab world, condemning the decision as a betrayal of Palestinian rights and an endorsement of the "Israeli occupation."

Hamas, in an official statement posted on its English-language Telegram channel, vehemently denounced Milei's intention to transfer Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, characterizing it as a violation of international law and an affront to Palestinian sovereignty.

"We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strongly condemn and denounce the announcement by the President of Argentina of his intention to transfer his country’s embassy to the Nazi-Zionist entity to occupied Jerusalem," Hamas declared, emphasizing Jerusalem's status as occupied Palestinian territory under international law.

Moreover, Hamas called on Milei to reverse his decision, labeling it as complicity with the "Zionist occupier" and an infringement on the rights of the Palestinian people.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755177989505970582 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The sentiments echoed by Hamas were echoed across Arabic-speaking outlets, with many highlighting Milei's arrival in Israel aboard an El Al airplane and his commitment to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

While the Palestinian Authority has yet to issue an official response, Abed Al-Fatah Dolah, spokesperson of Fatah, took to X to denounce Milei's embassy relocation plan as a violation of international law and Palestinian sovereignty.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755175678293553610 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, various media platforms scrutinized Milei's perceived affinity for Judaism, circulating images of him wearing a kippah, and alleging his alignment with Israel's policies.

In contrast, Milei's visit to Israel was hailed by Israeli officials as a testament to the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.